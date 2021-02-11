SPL Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.89 crore, down 17.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.89 crore in December 2020 down 17.73% from Rs. 31.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2020 down 42.95% from Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in December 2020 down 24.23% from Rs. 7.18 crore in December 2019.

SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2019.

SPL Industries shares closed at 42.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.64% returns over the last 6 months and 28.05% over the last 12 months.