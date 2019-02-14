SPL Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore, up 40.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.09 crore in December 2018 up 40.2% from Rs. 28.59 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2018 down 9.91% from Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2018 down 10.24% from Rs. 8.69 crore in December 2017.

SPL Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2017.

SPL Industries shares closed at 56.90 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given 132.24% returns over the last 6 months and 116.35% over the last 12 months.