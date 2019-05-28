SpiceJet Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,531.25 crore, up 24.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,531.25 crore in March 2019 up 24.73% from Rs. 2,029.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.29 crore in March 2019 up 21.97% from Rs. 46.15 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.03 crore in March 2019 up 15.31% from Rs. 130.98 crore in March 2018.

SpiceJet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2018.

SpiceJet shares closed at 145.75 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given 78.07% returns over the last 6 months and 19.03% over the last 12 months.