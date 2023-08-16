SpiceJet Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,001.74 crore, down 18.52% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,001.74 2,314.60 1,812.59 Other Operating Income -- -- 53.11 Total Income From Operations 2,001.74 2,314.60 1,865.70 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 22.79 21.86 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.34 -0.63 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 201.02 223.88 194.40 Depreciation 207.25 233.69 277.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1,513.69 2,129.06 1,966.46 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.33 -293.27 -572.78 Other Income 266.32 514.92 258.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 326.64 221.66 -314.00 Interest 122.08 114.83 143.97 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 204.56 106.82 -457.97 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 204.56 106.82 -457.97 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 204.56 106.82 -457.97 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 204.56 106.82 -457.97 Equity Share Capital 601.85 601.85 601.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.40 1.77 -7.61 Diluted EPS 3.40 1.77 -7.61 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.40 1.77 -7.61 Diluted EPS 3.40 1.77 -7.61 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited