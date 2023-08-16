English
    SpiceJet Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,001.74 crore, down 18.52% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SpiceJet are:Net Sales at Rs 2,001.74 crore in June 2023 down 18.52% from Rs. 2,456.77 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.56 crore in June 2023 up 125.93% from Rs. 788.83 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.89 crore in June 2023 up 240.82% from Rs. 379.13 crore in June 2022.
    SpiceJet EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.11 in June 2022.SpiceJet shares closed at 31.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.35% returns over the last 6 months and -42.36% over the last 12 months.
    SpiceJet
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,001.742,314.601,812.59
    Other Operating Income----53.11
    Total Income From Operations2,001.742,314.601,865.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.7921.86--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.34-0.63--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost201.02223.88194.40
    Depreciation207.25233.69277.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,513.692,129.061,966.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.33-293.27-572.78
    Other Income266.32514.92258.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax326.64221.66-314.00
    Interest122.08114.83143.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax204.56106.82-457.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax204.56106.82-457.97
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities204.56106.82-457.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period204.56106.82-457.97
    Equity Share Capital601.85601.85601.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.401.77-7.61
    Diluted EPS3.401.77-7.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.401.77-7.61
    Diluted EPS3.401.77-7.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SpiceJet #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:33 am

