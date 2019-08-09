SpiceJet Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,002.07 crore, up 34.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,002.07 crore in June 2019 up 34.27% from Rs. 2,235.82 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.67 crore in June 2019 up 787.52% from Rs. 38.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 762.79 crore in June 2019 up 542.4% from Rs. 118.74 crore in June 2018.

SpiceJet EPS has increased to Rs. 4.36 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2018.

SpiceJet shares closed at 135.95 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 69.83% returns over the last 6 months and 47.77% over the last 12 months.