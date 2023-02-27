 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,314.60 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 27, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SpiceJet are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,314.60 crore in December 2022 up 2.3% from Rs. 2,262.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.82 crore in December 2022 up 151.64% from Rs. 42.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.35 crore in December 2022 down 14.26% from Rs. 531.11 crore in December 2021.

SpiceJet
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,314.60 1,952.62 2,262.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,314.60 1,952.62 2,262.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.86 17.63 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.63 2.58 4.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 223.88 210.12 213.57
Depreciation 233.69 281.32 323.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,129.06 2,287.99 1,928.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -293.27 -847.02 -207.05
Other Income 514.92 152.11 414.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 221.66 -694.91 207.64
Interest 114.83 142.97 87.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 106.82 -837.88 119.91
Exceptional Items -- -- -77.46
P/L Before Tax 106.82 -837.88 42.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.82 -837.88 42.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.82 -837.88 42.45
Equity Share Capital 601.85 601.85 601.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 -13.92 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.77 -13.92 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.77 -13.92 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.77 -13.92 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
