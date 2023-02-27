SpiceJet Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,314.60 crore, up 2.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,314.60 crore in December 2022 up 2.3% from Rs. 2,262.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.82 crore in December 2022 up 151.64% from Rs. 42.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 455.35 crore in December 2022 down 14.26% from Rs. 531.11 crore in December 2021.