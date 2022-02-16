SpiceJet Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,262.65 crore, up 34.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,262.65 crore in December 2021 up 34.15% from Rs. 1,686.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.45 crore in December 2021 up 174.53% from Rs. 56.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 531.11 crore in December 2021 up 14.22% from Rs. 464.97 crore in December 2020.

SpiceJet EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in December 2020.

SpiceJet shares closed at 64.00 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.77% returns over the last 6 months and -28.33% over the last 12 months.