SpiceJet Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,686.62 crore, down 53.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,686.62 crore in December 2020 down 53.75% from Rs. 3,647.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.96 crore in December 2020 down 177.78% from Rs. 73.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.97 crore in December 2020 down 31.28% from Rs. 676.63 crore in December 2019.

SpiceJet shares closed at 87.90 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.47% returns over the last 6 months and -3.19% over the last 12 months.