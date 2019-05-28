SpiceJet Q4 profit jumps 22% on strong growth in operating income

Low cost carrier SpiceJet reported a 22 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 56.3 crore in quarter ended March 2019 aided by Jet Airways fiasco. However, the company reported a triple-digit loss in the financial year 2018-19.

The stock closed with 2 percent gains at Rs 149 on the BSE on May 28. It has rallied 91 percent in last three months.

"SpiceJet has posted a strong recovery in last two quarters after suffering a loss of Rs 427.5 crore in the first two quarters due to steep increase in fuel costs and sudden depreciation of the rupee. This recovery comes despite the unprecedented challenges we faced during Q4FY19 which saw the grounding of as many as 13 of our MAX planes," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said.

With a massive fleet expansion this fiscal, a favourable operating environment, a likely return of the B737 MAX in July, significant improvements in yields and prime slots at key airports, company is confident of a strong performance for FY2020, he added.

Revenue from operations grew 25.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,531.2 crore in March quarter.

SpiceJet said Q4 capacity (in terms of seat kilometer) increased 21 percent and average fare grew 11 percent.

The company added 25 aircraft in April & May 2019; aircraft fleet stands at 100 as on May 28, 2019. It operates 584 average daily flights.

"35 planes to be added to the fleet increasing total capacity for FY2020 by 80 percent," it said.

At operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 55.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 110.4 crore and margin increased 90 bps to 4.4 percent in Q4.

The airline company reported a net loss of Rs 316.1 crore in FY19 due to a Rs 427.5 crore loss in the first two quarters.