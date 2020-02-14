SpiceJet Q3 profit jumps 21% to Rs 78 crore, revenue grows 47%

SpiceJet has reported a 21 percent jump in its Q3FY20 consolidated net profit at Rs 77.9 crore against Rs 64.4 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 46.9 percent at Rs 3,656.3 crore against Rs 2,488.5 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent (EBITDAR) stood at Rs 761.6 crore.

Other income of the company was up at Rs 270.2 crore versus Rs 44 crore, YoY.

The passenger load factor was of 91.9% in Q3 and added six planes to its fleet.

Between October and December 2019, the airline announced 65 new domestic flights which included two UDAN flights.

"Despite facing an unprecedented crisis following the grounding of the MAX in March last year, SpiceJet grew by close to 60% in 2019 demonstrating its ability to stand up to a crisis,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

At 14:35 hrs SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 90.50, up Rs 5.80, or 6.85 percent.