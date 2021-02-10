MARKET NEWS

SpiceJet posts Q3 loss of Rs 57 crore amid limited operations, muted demand

The company trimmed losses in Q3 from Rs 112.59 crore loss reported in the previous quarter due to the increase in operations and demand.

Moneycontrol News
February 10, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
 
 
Low-cost airline SpiceJet on February 10 posted a standalone loss of Rs 56.95 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 amid limited operations and muted demand. The profit in the corresponding period was at Rs 73.2 crore.

Standalone revenue from operations fell 53.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,686.6 crore in Q3 FY21 but sequentially increased by 60 percent.

"As we report Q3 numbers, I am glad that 2020 is finally behind us. The pandemic has, undoubtedly, been the biggest crisis to hit the aviation industry and we are confident that things will only get better for us from now on," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said.

"We have successfully managed to trim down our losses considerably with each passing quarter despite limited operations and muted demand. SpiceJet yet again recorded the industry's highest domestic load factor and has also demonstrated market leadership in passenger RASK amongst listed Indian peers," he added.

SpiceJet, which operates a fleet of 19 cargo planes including five wide-body aircraft, operated more than 14,000 cargo flights transporting 1,15,500 tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020 (when the lockdown began), till date.

The company is operating at 72 percent of the pre-COVID schedule.

On an EBITDA basis, SpiceJet achieved a profit of Rs 451.4 crore for the December quarter 2020 as against Rs 442 crore in Q2 FY21 and on an EBITDAR basis, the profit was Rs 518.4 crore for Q3 as against a profit of Rs 475 crore in Q2 FY21.

“SpiceJet continues to engage with Boeing to recover damages incurred by the company due to the grounding of the MAX and the re-induction of these aircraft in the fleet,” the company added.

In terms of operational parameters, SpiceJet said it had the best domestic passenger load factor of 76.8 percent amongst all airlines in the country during the quarter.

SpiceJet shares closed at Rs 87.85, up 1.15 percent on the BSE.
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:02 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.