SpiceJet Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,003.59 crore, down 18.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,003.59 crore in June 2023 down 18.46% from Rs. 2,457.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.65 crore in June 2023 up 125.22% from Rs. 783.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 528.74 crore in June 2023 up 241.76% from Rs. 372.97 crore in June 2022.

SpiceJet EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.02 in June 2022.

SpiceJet shares closed at 31.70 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.35% returns over the last 6 months and -42.36% over the last 12 months.