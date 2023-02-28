 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,316.88 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 28, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SpiceJet are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,316.88 crore in December 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 2,262.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.48 crore in December 2022 up 160.16% from Rs. 42.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.63 crore in December 2022 down 13.46% from Rs. 531.11 crore in December 2021.

SpiceJet
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,316.88 1,954.47 2,262.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,316.88 1,954.47 2,262.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.86 17.63 0.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.07 2.92 4.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 232.61 219.31 213.57
Depreciation 234.62 282.21 323.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,107.22 2,269.93 1,928.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -280.49 -837.54 -207.05
Other Income 505.50 147.33 414.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 225.01 -690.21 207.64
Interest 114.89 143.02 87.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.12 -833.23 119.91
Exceptional Items -- -- -77.46
P/L Before Tax 110.12 -833.23 42.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.12 -833.23 42.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.12 -833.23 42.45
Minority Interest 0.36 -0.09 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 110.48 -833.32 42.47
Equity Share Capital 601.85 601.85 601.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 -13.84 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.83 -13.84 0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.83 -13.84 0.71
Diluted EPS 1.83 -13.84 0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited