SpiceJet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,316.88 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,316.88 crore in December 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 2,262.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.48 crore in December 2022 up 160.16% from Rs. 42.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.63 crore in December 2022 down 13.46% from Rs. 531.11 crore in December 2021.