    SpiceJet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,316.88 crore, up 2.4% Y-o-Y

    February 28, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SpiceJet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,316.88 crore in December 2022 up 2.4% from Rs. 2,262.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.48 crore in December 2022 up 160.16% from Rs. 42.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.63 crore in December 2022 down 13.46% from Rs. 531.11 crore in December 2021.

    SpiceJet EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2021.

    SpiceJet shares closed at 39.90 on February 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.60% returns over the last 6 months and -33.78% over the last 12 months.

    SpiceJet
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,316.881,954.472,262.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,316.881,954.472,262.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.8617.630.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.072.924.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost232.61219.31213.57
    Depreciation234.62282.21323.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,107.222,269.931,928.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-280.49-837.54-207.05
    Other Income505.50147.33414.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax225.01-690.21207.64
    Interest114.89143.0287.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax110.12-833.23119.91
    Exceptional Items-----77.46
    P/L Before Tax110.12-833.2342.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.12-833.2342.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.12-833.2342.45
    Minority Interest0.36-0.090.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.48-833.3242.47
    Equity Share Capital601.85601.85601.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.83-13.840.71
    Diluted EPS1.83-13.840.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.83-13.840.71
    Diluted EPS1.83-13.840.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SpiceJet #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Feb 28, 2023 01:44 pm