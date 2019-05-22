Spice Mobility Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 112.51 crore, up 46.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.51 crore in March 2019 up 46.1% from Rs. 77.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2019 down 0.7% from Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019 down 16.57% from Rs. 13.58 crore in March 2018.

Spice Mobility EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2018.

Spice Mobility shares closed at 8.15 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.04% returns over the last 6 months and -44.56% over the last 12 months.