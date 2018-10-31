Spice Island Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore, down 26.91% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spice Island App are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore in September 2018 down 26.91% from Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018 down 442.1% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 554.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.
Spice Island shares closed at 15.60 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -25.36% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Spice Island App
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.74
|2.63
|7.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.74
|2.63
|7.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.04
|1.55
|4.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.47
|0.75
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.62
|0.64
|1.12
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.71
|2.36
|2.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-1.57
|-0.87
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.12
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.62
|-1.45
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-1.53
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-1.53
|-0.10
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.04
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|-1.49
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|-1.49
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-3.47
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-3.47
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.41
|-3.47
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.41
|-3.47
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited