Spice Island Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore, down 26.91% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.74 crore in September 2018 down 26.91% from Rs. 7.85 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2018 down 442.1% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 554.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

Spice Island shares closed at 15.60 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -25.36% returns over the last 6 months and -26.93% over the last 12 months.