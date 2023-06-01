Spice Island Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 76.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spice Island App are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 76.82% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 210.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.
Spice Island shares closed at 22.78 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 197.00% returns over the last 6 months and 82.24% over the last 12 months.
|Spice Island App
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.19
|0.51
|0.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.19
|0.51
|0.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.46
|0.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.11
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.08
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.01
|0.04
|Interest
|0.04
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|Tax
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.02
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.02
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited