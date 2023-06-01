English
    Spice Island Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 76.82% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spice Island App are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 76.82% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 210.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

    Spice Island shares closed at 22.78 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 197.00% returns over the last 6 months and 82.24% over the last 12 months.

    Spice Island App
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.190.510.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.190.510.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.460.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.110.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.08-0.05
    Other Income0.080.090.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.010.04
    Interest0.040.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.010.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.010.03
    Tax0.02--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.010.02
    Equity Share Capital4.304.304.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.020.04
    Diluted EPS--0.020.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.020.04
    Diluted EPS--0.020.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
