Spice Island Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 76.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 76.82% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 210.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022.

Spice Island shares closed at 22.78 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 197.00% returns over the last 6 months and 82.24% over the last 12 months.