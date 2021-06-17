Spice Island Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 53.76% Y-o-Y
June 17, 2021 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spice Island App are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2021 down 53.76% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021 down 2929.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 down 550% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.
Spice Island shares closed at 6.41 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -21.83% over the last 12 months.
|Spice Island App
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.06
|1.24
|4.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.06
|1.24
|4.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.21
|0.84
|1.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.14
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.07
|-0.05
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.79
|1.13
|2.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.86
|-0.18
|Other Income
|-0.34
|0.21
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.64
|0.01
|Interest
|0.01
|0.03
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.67
|-0.05
|Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|--
|-0.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|-0.67
|-0.14
|Tax
|--
|0.04
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.86
|-0.71
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.88
|-0.71
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-2.05
|-1.65
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited