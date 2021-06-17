Spice Island Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore, down 53.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.06 crore in March 2021 down 53.76% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2021 down 2929.66% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 down 550% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Spice Island shares closed at 6.41 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -21.83% over the last 12 months.