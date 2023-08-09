Spice Island Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 883.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spice Island App are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 883.5% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 164.68% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Spice Island EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in June 2022.

Spice Island shares closed at 19.76 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 125.31% returns over the last 6 months and 100.20% over the last 12 months.