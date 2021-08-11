Spice Island Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 46.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2021 up 46.02% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 down 41.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2020.

Spice Island shares closed at 7.15 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.05% returns over the last 6 months and -6.41% over the last 12 months.