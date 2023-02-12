Spice Island Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 44.59% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spice Island App are:Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in December 2022 down 44.59% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 102.31% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 105.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.
Spice Island EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2021.
|Spice Island shares closed at 8.93 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and -29.41% over the last 12 months.
|Spice Island App
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.51
|0.15
|0.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.51
|0.15
|0.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.46
|0.00
|0.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.16
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.04
|-0.41
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.40
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.42
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|4.30
|4.30
|4.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.08
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.08
|-0.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.08
|-0.97
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|-0.08
|-0.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited