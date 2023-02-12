Spice Island Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 44.59% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.51 0.15 0.91 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.51 0.15 0.91 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.46 0.00 0.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.22 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depreciation 0.01 0.02 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.11 0.16 0.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.08 -0.04 -0.41 Other Income 0.09 0.01 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.03 -0.40 Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.03 -0.42 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.03 -0.42 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.03 -0.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.03 -0.42 Equity Share Capital 4.30 4.30 4.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 -0.08 -0.97 Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.08 -0.97 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.02 -0.08 -0.97 Diluted EPS 0.02 -0.08 -0.97 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited