Spice Island Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, down 26.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in December 2021 down 26.02% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 up 41.48% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 44.93% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2020.

Spice Island shares closed at 13.08 on February 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 82.94% returns over the last 6 months and 212.92% over the last 12 months.