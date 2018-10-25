SPIC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 872.32 crore, up 43.47% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 872.32 crore in September 2018 up 43.47% from Rs. 608.01 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.30 crore in September 2018 up 108.35% from Rs. 7.82 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2018 down 28.33% from Rs. 40.80 crore in September 2017.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.37 in September 2017.

SPIC shares closed at 26.95 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -28.13% returns over the last 6 months and -40.90% over the last 12 months.