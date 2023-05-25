SPIC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.51 crore, up 150.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 671.51 crore in March 2023 up 150.41% from Rs. 268.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2023 up 206.42% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.11 crore in March 2023 up 416.67% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2022.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

SPIC shares closed at 68.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.44% over the last 12 months.