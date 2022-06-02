 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPIC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore in March 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 350.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2022 down 81.93% from Rs. 42.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2022 down 77.9% from Rs. 49.15 crore in March 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 59.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.64% over the last 12 months.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 264.95 489.86 348.26
Other Operating Income 3.22 2.63 2.46
Total Income From Operations 268.17 492.49 350.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 201.13 315.97 179.32
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.47 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -49.57 -16.60 16.76
Power & Fuel 41.79 58.63 65.94
Employees Cost 19.28 14.78 17.00
Depreciation 1.83 14.82 10.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.51 56.26 44.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.27 48.63 17.21
Other Income 16.30 5.29 21.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.03 53.93 38.76
Interest 1.35 2.50 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.68 51.43 37.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.68 51.43 37.27
Tax -- -- -5.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.68 51.43 42.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.68 51.43 42.50
Equity Share Capital 203.64 203.64 203.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.25 3.25 2.08
Diluted EPS -0.25 3.25 2.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 2.53 2.08
Diluted EPS -0.25 3.25 2.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:43 pm
