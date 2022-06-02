SPIC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore in March 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 350.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2022 down 81.93% from Rs. 42.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2022 down 77.9% from Rs. 49.15 crore in March 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 59.50 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.64% over the last 12 months.