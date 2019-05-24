SPIC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 456.12 crore, up 15.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 456.12 crore in March 2019 up 15.25% from Rs. 395.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2019 up 142.79% from Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.56 crore in March 2019 up 39.6% from Rs. 31.92 crore in March 2018.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2018.

SPIC shares closed at 23.55 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.11% returns over the last 6 months and -26.29% over the last 12 months.