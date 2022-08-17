 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPIC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.62 crore, up 50.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 750.62 crore in June 2022 up 50.5% from Rs. 498.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.85 crore in June 2022 up 141.53% from Rs. 27.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.39 crore in June 2022 up 96.3% from Rs. 43.50 crore in June 2021.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 55.85 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.90% over the last 12 months.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 748.71 264.95 496.83
Other Operating Income 1.91 3.22 1.93
Total Income From Operations 750.62 268.17 498.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 448.07 201.13 325.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 98.54 8.47 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.55 -49.57 -6.68
Power & Fuel 21.30 41.79 60.79
Employees Cost 17.17 19.28 15.48
Depreciation 11.73 1.83 13.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 68.06 52.51 61.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.21 -7.27 29.84
Other Income 2.45 16.30 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.66 9.03 30.24
Interest 6.80 1.35 2.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 66.85 7.68 27.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.85 7.68 27.68
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.85 7.68 27.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.85 7.68 27.68
Equity Share Capital 203.64 203.64 203.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 -0.25 1.38
Diluted EPS 3.21 -0.25 1.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.28 0.38 1.36
Diluted EPS 3.21 -0.25 1.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:11 pm
