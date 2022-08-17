SPIC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 750.62 crore, up 50.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 750.62 crore in June 2022 up 50.5% from Rs. 498.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.85 crore in June 2022 up 141.53% from Rs. 27.68 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.39 crore in June 2022 up 96.3% from Rs. 43.50 crore in June 2021.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.38 in June 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 55.85 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.90% over the last 12 months.