SPIC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore, up 41.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore in December 2022 up 41.86% from Rs. 492.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.18 crore in December 2022 up 65.62% from Rs. 51.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.58 crore in December 2022 up 55.03% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 696.24 706.33 489.86
Other Operating Income 2.38 1.73 2.63
Total Income From Operations 698.62 708.06 492.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 503.80 477.07 315.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.90 6.79 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.09 -11.09 -16.60
Power & Fuel 29.27 21.29 58.63
Employees Cost 17.88 19.50 14.78
Depreciation 10.78 10.89 14.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.47 72.32 56.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.60 111.28 48.63
Other Income 9.19 4.17 5.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.80 115.45 53.93
Interest 10.62 6.57 2.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.18 108.88 51.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 85.18 108.88 51.43
Tax -- 0.00 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.18 108.88 51.43
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.18 108.88 51.43
Equity Share Capital 203.64 203.64 203.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 5.46 3.25
Diluted EPS 4.04 5.46 3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 5.35 2.53
Diluted EPS 4.04 5.46 3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited