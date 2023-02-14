SPIC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore, up 41.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore in December 2022 up 41.86% from Rs. 492.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.18 crore in December 2022 up 65.62% from Rs. 51.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.58 crore in December 2022 up 55.03% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.