English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SPIC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore, up 41.86% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore in December 2022 up 41.86% from Rs. 492.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.18 crore in December 2022 up 65.62% from Rs. 51.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.58 crore in December 2022 up 55.03% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.

    SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2021.

    SPIC shares closed at 68.30 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 39.67% over the last 12 months.

    Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations696.24706.33489.86
    Other Operating Income2.381.732.63
    Total Income From Operations698.62708.06492.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials503.80477.07315.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.906.79--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.09-11.09-16.60
    Power & Fuel29.2721.2958.63
    Employees Cost17.8819.5014.78
    Depreciation10.7810.8914.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4772.3256.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.60111.2848.63
    Other Income9.194.175.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.80115.4553.93
    Interest10.626.572.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.18108.8851.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.18108.8851.43
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.18108.8851.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.18108.8851.43
    Equity Share Capital203.64203.64203.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.045.463.25
    Diluted EPS4.045.463.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.045.352.53
    Diluted EPS4.045.463.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation #SPIC
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:44 am