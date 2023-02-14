SPIC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore, up 41.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.62 crore in December 2022 up 41.86% from Rs. 492.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.18 crore in December 2022 up 65.62% from Rs. 51.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.58 crore in December 2022 up 55.03% from Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in December 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 68.30 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.29% returns over the last 6 months and 39.67% over the last 12 months.