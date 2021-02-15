SPIC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 426.73 crore, up 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.73 crore in December 2020 up 11.65% from Rs. 382.22 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020 down 48.73% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.49 crore in December 2020 down 6.89% from Rs. 17.71 crore in December 2019.

SPIC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

SPIC shares closed at 24.50 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.60% returns over the last 6 months and 30.32% over the last 12 months.