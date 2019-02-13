SPIC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 688.71 crore, up 30.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 688.71 crore in December 2018 up 30.56% from Rs. 527.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.09 crore in December 2018 up 20.71% from Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.66 crore in December 2018 up 18.9% from Rs. 29.15 crore in December 2017.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2017.

SPIC shares closed at 22.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.67% returns over the last 6 months and -44.35% over the last 12 months.