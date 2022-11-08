 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SPIC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore in September 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 615.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.77 crore in September 2022 up 84.99% from Rs. 61.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.34 crore in September 2022 up 66.41% from Rs. 75.92 crore in September 2021.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 62.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 30.17% over the last 12 months.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 706.33 748.71 613.12
Other Operating Income 1.73 1.91 2.38
Total Income From Operations 708.06 750.62 615.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 477.07 448.07 365.88
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.79 98.54 27.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.09 14.55 15.22
Power & Fuel 21.29 21.30 50.63
Employees Cost 19.50 17.17 17.47
Depreciation 10.89 11.73 14.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 72.32 68.06 63.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.28 71.21 60.03
Other Income 4.17 2.45 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.45 73.66 61.43
Interest 6.57 6.80 7.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.88 66.85 53.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.88 66.85 53.64
Tax 2.12 1.68 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.76 65.17 50.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.76 65.17 50.96
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.01 6.64 10.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 113.77 71.81 61.50
Equity Share Capital 203.64 203.64 203.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.74 3.53 3.58
Diluted EPS 5.74 3.50 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.24 3.53 2.50
Diluted EPS 5.74 3.50 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation #SPIC
first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:50 pm
