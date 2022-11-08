SPIC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 708.06 crore in September 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 615.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.77 crore in September 2022 up 84.99% from Rs. 61.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.34 crore in September 2022 up 66.41% from Rs. 75.92 crore in September 2021.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in September 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 62.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.97% returns over the last 6 months and 30.17% over the last 12 months.