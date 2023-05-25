SPIC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.51 crore, up 150.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 671.51 crore in March 2023 up 150.41% from Rs. 268.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2023 up 393.2% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.11 crore in March 2023 up 1271.88% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.
SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.
|SPIC shares closed at 68.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.44% over the last 12 months.
|Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|667.98
|696.24
|264.95
|Other Operating Income
|3.54
|2.38
|3.22
|Total Income From Operations
|671.51
|698.62
|268.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|461.27
|503.80
|201.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|8.90
|8.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|49.90
|-26.09
|-49.57
|Power & Fuel
|22.53
|29.27
|41.79
|Employees Cost
|18.75
|17.88
|19.28
|Depreciation
|10.32
|10.78
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.78
|67.47
|52.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.97
|86.60
|-7.27
|Other Income
|4.82
|9.19
|9.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.79
|95.80
|2.26
|Interest
|6.94
|10.62
|1.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|38.85
|85.18
|0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|38.85
|85.18
|0.91
|Tax
|15.95
|0.77
|1.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|22.90
|84.42
|-0.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|22.90
|84.42
|-0.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.57
|5.24
|5.95
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|25.47
|89.66
|5.17
|Equity Share Capital
|203.64
|203.64
|203.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|4.28
|-0.34
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|4.28
|-0.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|4.28
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|4.28
|-0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited