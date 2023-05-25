English
    SPIC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.51 crore, up 150.41% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:Net Sales at Rs 671.51 crore in March 2023 up 150.41% from Rs. 268.17 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.47 crore in March 2023 up 393.2% from Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.11 crore in March 2023 up 1271.88% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.
    SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2022.SPIC shares closed at 68.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.44% over the last 12 months.
    Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations667.98696.24264.95
    Other Operating Income3.542.383.22
    Total Income From Operations671.51698.62268.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials461.27503.80201.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods--8.908.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.90-26.09-49.57
    Power & Fuel22.5329.2741.79
    Employees Cost18.7517.8819.28
    Depreciation10.3210.781.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.7867.4752.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9786.60-7.27
    Other Income4.829.199.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.7995.802.26
    Interest6.9410.621.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8585.180.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.8585.180.91
    Tax15.950.771.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.9084.42-0.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.9084.42-0.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.575.245.95
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.4789.665.17
    Equity Share Capital203.64203.64203.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.324.28-0.34
    Diluted EPS1.324.28-0.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.324.28-0.04
    Diluted EPS1.324.28-0.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am