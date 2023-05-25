SPIC Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 671.51 crore, up 150.41% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 667.98 696.24 264.95 Other Operating Income 3.54 2.38 3.22 Total Income From Operations 671.51 698.62 268.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 461.27 503.80 201.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 8.90 8.47 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 49.90 -26.09 -49.57 Power & Fuel 22.53 29.27 41.79 Employees Cost 18.75 17.88 19.28 Depreciation 10.32 10.78 1.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.78 67.47 52.51 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.97 86.60 -7.27 Other Income 4.82 9.19 9.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.79 95.80 2.26 Interest 6.94 10.62 1.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.85 85.18 0.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 38.85 85.18 0.91 Tax 15.95 0.77 1.69 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.90 84.42 -0.79 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.90 84.42 -0.79 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.57 5.24 5.95 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.47 89.66 5.17 Equity Share Capital 203.64 203.64 203.64 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.32 4.28 -0.34 Diluted EPS 1.32 4.28 -0.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.32 4.28 -0.04 Diluted EPS 1.32 4.28 -0.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited