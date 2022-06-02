SPIC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore in March 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 350.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022 down 89.41% from Rs. 48.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 44.68 crore in March 2021.

SPIC shares closed at 59.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.64% over the last 12 months.