SPIC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore in March 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 350.72 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022 down 89.41% from Rs. 48.76 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 44.68 crore in March 2021.
SPIC shares closed at 59.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.64% over the last 12 months.
|Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|264.95
|489.86
|348.26
|Other Operating Income
|3.22
|2.63
|2.46
|Total Income From Operations
|268.17
|492.49
|350.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|201.13
|315.97
|179.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.47
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-49.57
|-16.60
|16.76
|Power & Fuel
|41.79
|58.63
|65.94
|Employees Cost
|19.28
|14.78
|17.00
|Depreciation
|1.83
|14.82
|10.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.51
|56.26
|49.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.27
|48.63
|11.80
|Other Income
|9.53
|5.29
|22.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.26
|53.93
|34.29
|Interest
|1.35
|2.50
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.91
|51.43
|32.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.91
|51.43
|32.80
|Tax
|1.69
|2.66
|-0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.79
|48.77
|33.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.79
|48.77
|33.43
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.95
|10.81
|15.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.17
|59.58
|48.76
|Equity Share Capital
|203.64
|203.64
|203.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|3.65
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|3.65
|2.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|2.40
|2.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.34
|3.65
|2.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited