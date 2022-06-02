English
    SPIC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore, down 23.54% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.17 crore in March 2022 down 23.54% from Rs. 350.72 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.17 crore in March 2022 down 89.41% from Rs. 48.76 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 90.85% from Rs. 44.68 crore in March 2021.

    SPIC shares closed at 59.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.82% returns over the last 6 months and 31.64% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations264.95489.86348.26
    Other Operating Income3.222.632.46
    Total Income From Operations268.17492.49350.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials201.13315.97179.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.47----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.57-16.6016.76
    Power & Fuel41.7958.6365.94
    Employees Cost19.2814.7817.00
    Depreciation1.8314.8210.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.5156.2649.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.2748.6311.80
    Other Income9.535.2922.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.2653.9334.29
    Interest1.352.501.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.9151.4332.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.9151.4332.80
    Tax1.692.66-0.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.7948.7733.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.7948.7733.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates5.9510.8115.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.1759.5848.76
    Equity Share Capital203.64203.64203.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.343.652.40
    Diluted EPS-0.343.652.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.042.402.40
    Diluted EPS-0.343.652.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results #Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation #SPIC
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
