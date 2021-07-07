SPIC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 350.72 crore, down 31.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.72 crore in March 2021 down 31.91% from Rs. 515.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.76 crore in March 2021 up 65.08% from Rs. 29.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.68 crore in March 2021 up 4.47% from Rs. 42.77 crore in March 2020.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2020.

SPIC shares closed at 52.85 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.75% returns over the last 6 months and 160.99% over the last 12 months.