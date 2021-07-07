MARKET NEWS

SPIC Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 350.72 crore, down 31.91% Y-o-Y

July 07, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.72 crore in March 2021 down 31.91% from Rs. 515.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.76 crore in March 2021 up 65.08% from Rs. 29.54 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.68 crore in March 2021 up 4.47% from Rs. 42.77 crore in March 2020.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.31 in March 2020.

SPIC shares closed at 52.85 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.75% returns over the last 6 months and 160.99% over the last 12 months.

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations348.26424.50513.00
Other Operating Income2.462.222.11
Total Income From Operations350.72426.73515.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials179.32253.51265.24
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.76-26.3842.93
Power & Fuel65.94118.4595.85
Employees Cost17.0014.4416.86
Depreciation10.399.188.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses49.5153.2957.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.804.2327.77
Other Income22.493.086.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.297.3134.21
Interest1.494.835.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.802.4828.57
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax32.802.4828.57
Tax-0.631.440.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.431.0428.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.431.0428.28
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates15.335.351.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.766.3929.54
Equity Share Capital203.64203.64203.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.400.321.31
Diluted EPS2.400.321.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.400.051.31
Diluted EPS2.400.321.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 7, 2021 12:00 pm

