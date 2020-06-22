SPIC Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 515.11 crore, up 12.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 515.11 crore in March 2020 up 12.93% from Rs. 456.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.54 crore in March 2020 up 59.41% from Rs. 18.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.77 crore in March 2020 down 4.02% from Rs. 44.56 crore in March 2019.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2019.

SPIC shares closed at 20.65 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.84% returns over the last 6 months and -3.73% over the last 12 months.