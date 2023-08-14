SPIC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 568.94 crore, down 24.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.94 crore in June 2023 down 24.2% from Rs. 750.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.39 crore in June 2023 down 28.43% from Rs. 71.81 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.08 crore in June 2023 down 1.53% from Rs. 85.39 crore in June 2022.

SPIC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in June 2022.

SPIC shares closed at 64.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 15.03% over the last 12 months.