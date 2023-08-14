English
    SPIC Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 568.94 crore, down 24.2% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 568.94 crore in June 2023 down 24.2% from Rs. 750.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.39 crore in June 2023 down 28.43% from Rs. 71.81 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.08 crore in June 2023 down 1.53% from Rs. 85.39 crore in June 2022.

    SPIC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.53 in June 2022.

    SPIC shares closed at 64.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 15.03% over the last 12 months.

    Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations567.06667.98748.71
    Other Operating Income1.883.541.91
    Total Income From Operations568.94671.51750.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials399.10461.27448.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods----98.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.3749.9014.55
    Power & Fuel24.1922.5321.30
    Employees Cost17.7918.7517.17
    Depreciation9.7110.3211.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.4067.7868.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.1240.9771.21
    Other Income2.254.822.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.3745.7973.66
    Interest4.966.946.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.4138.8566.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.4138.8566.85
    Tax26.3215.951.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.0922.9065.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.0922.9065.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates8.302.576.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.3925.4771.81
    Equity Share Capital203.64203.64203.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.741.323.53
    Diluted EPS2.741.323.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.741.323.53
    Diluted EPS2.741.323.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

