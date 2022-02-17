SPIC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 492.49 crore, up 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 492.49 crore in December 2021 up 15.41% from Rs. 426.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.58 crore in December 2021 up 832.4% from Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.75 crore in December 2021 up 316.92% from Rs. 16.49 crore in December 2020.

SPIC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2020.

SPIC shares closed at 54.05 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.35% returns over the last 6 months and 120.61% over the last 12 months.