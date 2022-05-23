Sphere Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 49.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 49.73% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.
|
|Adroit Infotech Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.91
|1.26
|0.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.91
|1.26
|0.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.16
|0.44
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.19
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.25
|0.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.08
|0.38
|-0.82
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.04
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|0.42
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.07
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.07
|0.39
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|-0.07
|--
|-1.42
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|0.39
|-1.49
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|0.39
|-1.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|0.39
|-1.53
|Equity Share Capital
|18.27
|18.27
|18.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.21
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.21
|-0.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|0.21
|-0.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|0.21
|-0.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited