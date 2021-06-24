Sphere Global Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, down 69.68% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in March 2021 down 69.68% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021 up 89.18% from Rs. 14.10 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.
Sphere Global shares closed at 11.30 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.86% returns over the last 6 months and 58.04% over the last 12 months.
|Adroit Infotech Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|1.94
|2.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|1.94
|2.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.94
|0.89
|Depreciation
|0.99
|0.03
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.34
|0.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.63
|0.49
|Other Income
|0.80
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.63
|0.50
|Interest
|0.06
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.59
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|-1.42
|--
|-14.53
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.49
|0.59
|-14.12
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.53
|0.59
|-14.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.53
|0.59
|-14.10
|Equity Share Capital
|18.27
|18.27
|18.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.33
|-7.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.33
|-7.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|0.33
|-7.72
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|0.33
|-7.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited