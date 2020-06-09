Sphere Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2020 up 6.34% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.10 crore in March 2020 down 1534.31% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 up 173.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

Sphere Global shares closed at 6.35 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given -28.25% returns over the last 6 months and -51.15% over the last 12 months.