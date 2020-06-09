Sphere Global Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 6.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2020 up 6.34% from Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.10 crore in March 2020 down 1534.31% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 up 173.68% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.
|Adroit Infotech Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|2.61
|1.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|2.61
|1.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.89
|1.50
|1.79
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.09
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.56
|0.87
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|0.14
|-1.03
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.07
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|0.21
|-0.90
|Interest
|0.10
|0.03
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.41
|0.18
|-0.92
|Exceptional Items
|-14.53
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.12
|0.18
|-0.92
|Tax
|-0.03
|--
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.10
|0.18
|-0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.10
|0.18
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|18.27
|18.27
|18.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.72
|0.10
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-7.72
|0.10
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.72
|0.10
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-7.72
|0.10
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
