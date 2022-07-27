Sphere Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 42.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in June 2022 down 42.65% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 63.13% from Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 51.69% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

Sphere Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Sphere Global shares closed at 14.70 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.60% returns over the last 6 months and 34.49% over the last 12 months.