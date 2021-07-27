Sphere Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 12.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in June 2021 up 12.26% from Rs. 1.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2021 up 72.7% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021 up 162.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2020.

Sphere Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in June 2020.

Sphere Global shares closed at 7.85 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -17.37% returns over the last 6 months and -13.26% over the last 12 months.