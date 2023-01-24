Sphere Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 14.75% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

Sphere Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Read More