    Sphere Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in December 2022 up 5.77% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2022 down 0.39% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2022 up 14.75% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2021.

    Adroit Infotech Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.331.371.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.331.371.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.240.44
    Depreciation0.290.290.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.310.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.400.520.38
    Other Income0.010.030.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.560.42
    Interest0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.370.510.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.370.510.39
    Tax-0.01-0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.380.530.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.380.530.39
    Equity Share Capital19.2918.2718.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.290.21
    Diluted EPS0.200.290.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.290.21
    Diluted EPS0.200.290.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
