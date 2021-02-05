Sphere Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore, down 25.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.94 crore in December 2020 down 25.57% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 225.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2020 up 120% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Sphere Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

Sphere Global shares closed at 9.60 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.07% returns over the last 6 months and 52.38% over the last 12 months.