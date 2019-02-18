Sphere Global Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, down 56.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in December 2018 down 56.32% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2018 down 52.04% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2018 down 52.22% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2017.

Sphere Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2017.

Sphere Global shares closed at 15.65 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.09% returns over the last 6 months and -58.27% over the last 12 months.