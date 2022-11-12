Sphere Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 191.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in September 2022 up 191.12% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 585.69% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 up 288.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

Sphere Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Sphere Global shares closed at 18.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.89% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.