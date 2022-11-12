English
    Sphere Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore, up 191.12% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.46 crore in September 2022 up 191.12% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 585.69% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in September 2022 up 288.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2021.

    Sphere Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    Sphere Global shares closed at 18.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.89% returns over the last 6 months and 48.97% over the last 12 months.

    Adroit Infotech Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.465.812.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.465.812.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.501.07
    Depreciation0.310.290.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.110.860.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.602.160.51
    Other Income0.080.04--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.682.200.51
    Interest0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.642.160.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.642.160.47
    Tax0.25--0.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.392.160.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.392.160.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.392.160.35
    Equity Share Capital18.2718.2718.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.311.180.19
    Diluted EPS1.311.180.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.311.180.19
    Diluted EPS1.311.180.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:51 pm