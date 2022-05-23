 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sphere Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 49.73% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Adroit Infotech Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in March 2022 up 49.73% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022 down 164.29% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021.

Sphere Global shares closed at 10.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.86% returns over the last 6 months and 5.15% over the last 12 months.

Adroit Infotech Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.91 1.26 0.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.91 1.26 0.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.16 0.44 0.24
Depreciation 0.37 0.19 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.25 0.19
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.08 0.38 -0.82
Other Income 0.08 0.04 0.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.00 0.42 -0.01
Interest 0.07 0.03 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.07 0.39 -0.07
Exceptional Items -0.07 -- -1.42
P/L Before Tax -1.14 0.39 -1.49
Tax -0.01 -- 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.13 0.39 -1.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.13 0.39 -1.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.13 0.39 -1.53
Equity Share Capital 18.27 18.27 18.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 0.21 -0.83
Diluted EPS -0.62 0.21 -0.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 0.21 -0.83
Diluted EPS -0.62 0.21 -0.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Adroit Infotech Limited #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sphere Global
first published: May 23, 2022 10:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.